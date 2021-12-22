(WSVN) - Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday that they will once again be implementing a face mask policy for all park guests and employees.

Face masks will now be required at all public indoor locations, effective Friday, December 24, regardless of vaccination status. Those indoor locations include restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority,” Universal said in a press release.

“Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience,” Universal added.

