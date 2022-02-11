ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear face masks, the theme park announced Friday.

According to a news release, the company said it would be updating its mask policy and fully vaccinated guests will not have to wear masks indoors or outdoors starting Saturday, Feb. 12.

Guests who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear face coverings while indoors.

Universal announced last month that as of Feb. 9, team members have been required to either be fully vaccinated or test every seven days.

