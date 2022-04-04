WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made a stop in Florida to visit Cypress Bay High School in Weston.

On Monday morning, Cardona, along with Congresswomen Debbie Wasserman Schultz, visited the school to learn more about career development programs.

The two visited classrooms, specifically the FBI/Cyber STEM academy. The program guides students toward non-traditional career paths.

Cardona said the program re-imagines education.

There was also a roundtable discussion focusing on the pros of the program and possibly taking it back to D.C. to establish more of these programs across the U.S.

The Education Secretary also condemned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the Parental Rights in Education law that was passed last week. The new law heavily restricts primary school teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with students.

“It’s shocking to me with leaders that are so against masks that they expect students to mask who they are. It’s unacceptable,” said Cardona. “We’re going to continue to support our students. We’re going to continue to let them hear us that we’re behind them, we support them. That all students should be able to experience school without any discrimination and we are going to continue to make sure that they feel the support and that we are here for the parents who don’t feel that this ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill supports what they’re thinking and what they want for their children.”

Cardona also said parents need to be involved in the everyday tasks with their children so that they can move forward in education.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.