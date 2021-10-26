NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade County schools were placed on lockdown after a tip was received by Miami-Dade County School officials of a gun at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Tuesday afternoon.

The middle school and nearby Biscayne Gardens Elementary School were placed on lockdown, as authorities spent hours trying to locate the weapon.

7Skyforce caught a large number of officers on the scene as they attempted to locate the gun or person responsible.

As the search was underway, parents waited anxiously for their children to be released. They were later released just before 4 p.m.

No injuries were reported, however, one parent said they felt frustrated at how common these situations have become. “I think this is outrageous,” said the parent. “To be honest, back in the day when kids have problems, they used to fight, they used to jump each other, but these days when they have problems what they do is they shoot each other, which is not appropriate. The new generation is really outrageous.”

According to another parent, they were told that a gun was found inside the school and that it had been removed. School officials and police have not confirmed that to 7News.

