(WSVN) - Those attending Ultra Music Festival will have the added option to ride the Tri-Rail each night of the three-day event.

The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority announced the special late-night train service starting March 25 through 27.

Those attending the festival at Bayfront Park can access the event by connecting with Tri-Rail, Metrorail and the Metromover.

Planning your ride to Ultra Miami? We’ve partnered with @GoMiamiDade, @GoBrightline and @Tri_Rail to safely get you to and from the festival! Head to https://t.co/Q4egLdIcrg to learn more about how to ride to #Ultra2022 pic.twitter.com/oOlQxeVtRR — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) March 20, 2022

Regular weekday fares will be in effect on Friday and Tri-Rail weekend fares will be just $5 on Saturday and Sunday.

A special northbound train will depart the Miami Airport Station at 1 a.m. and a second one at 2:30 a.m. after the concerts on Friday and Saturday nights, accommodating extended Metrorail hours.

A special Tri-Rail train will depart at 11 p.m. and 12:45 a.m., after Sunday night’s concert.

“We are happy to collaborate with this major event to showcase Tri-Rail’s service options to younger audiences who we hope will become future riders,” said SFRTA Executive Director Steven Abrams. “Ultra is especially significant for Tri-Rail as we prepare to serve downtown Miami directly in the near future.”

Special late-night train schedules may be subject to change. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited on Tri-Rail.

For additional information, call 1-800-TRI-RAIL (874-7245) or visit www.tri-rail.com.

