FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tourist was stung by a Portuguese Man-O’-War while swimming at a Fort Lauderdale beach.

The tourist was in so much pain that fire rescue needed to be called to the scene.

“It’s a little scary, yeah,” said the tourist. “We’re thinking if we should go in or not. No one wants to get bitten like that and go to the hospital.”

Paramedics treated the victim before taking her back to her hotel.

Beachgoers have been warned about these poisonous jellyfish for weeks.

