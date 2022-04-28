FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida authorities arrested a man wanted in Texas for the murder of a Dallas attorney.

Steven Aubrey, 61, is said to have had a contentious relationship with attorney, Ira Tobolowsky, back in May of 2016.

According to Dallas Police, that is when Aubrey set Tobolowsky on fire in his garage.

Six years after the gruesome murder, Aubrey was arrested in South Florida.

Aubrey had his first court appearance in front of a judge on Thursday. He is being charged with capital murder. In Texas, he will face the death penalty.

Police said Aubrey watched Tobolowsky for some time at his home. On the day of the murder, he cut a hole in Tobolowsky’s fence, filled a bottle with gasoline and doused the 68-year-old attorney, which is what ultimately killed Tobolowsky.

Tobolowsky was found in his garage near his car burned to death.

Police said Tobolowsky represented Aubrey’s mother, who left him out of her will.

That case grew contentious and led to other lawsuits, which years later ended up with Tobolowsky’s murder.

When asked if Tobolowsky had an any enemies, his family immediately pointed to Aubrey.

The case went cold for a few years but there was finally some evidence that would tie Aubrey to this murder, said police.

They were then able to find Aubrey in Oakland Park. He remains at the Broward County Jail with a $2 million bond hold.

Aubrey will then be extradited back to Dallas to face this murder.

