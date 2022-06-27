HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspect accused of a sexual assault is hoping he will not be tried as an adult.

Fourteen-year-old Terry Smith appeared in court Monday, accused of attacking and sexually battering a woman in Hollywood.

A second woman came forward after his arrest and said she was nearly another victim of his.

Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to charge him as an adult. His attorney said he wants him to be tried as a juvenile.

“We want to keep this case in juvenile court, away from the adult system,” said Jim Lewis. “Fourteen years old is way too young to put somebody, even in this county jail, let alone a state prison somewhere.”

The state has until July 12 to decide whether or not he’ll be charged as an adult.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.