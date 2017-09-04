Must Have Hurricane Supplies

Food Supplies
- Water (one gallon per person per day for at least 3 days)
- Cookies
- Crackers
- Snacks
- Canned Meats and Fish
- Canned Fruits and Vegetables
- Canned Soups
- Canned Puddings
- Canned, Powdered or Shelf-Pack Milk
- Dried Fruits
- Drinks
- Cereal
- Condiments
- Peanut Butter and Jelly
- Instant Coffee and Tea
- Ice and Ice Chest
- Pet Food
Looking for some hurricane friendly recipes ? Revisit some of these from Bite with Belkys:
Mom’s Spaghetti Sauce from the former Director of the National Hurricane Center Dr. Richard Nabb
Eggs Cazuela an easy to make on the grill breakfast dish courtesy of The Fontainebleau Hotel, Miami Beach
Personal Supplies
- First Aid Kit
- Baby Food and/or Formula
- Baby Wipes
- Disposable Diapers
- Soap Shampoo
- Liquid Detergent and Disinfectant
- Aspirin or Non-Aspirin Pain Reliever
- Toiletries
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Insect Repellent
- Sunscreen
- Prescription (2 week supply)
- Toilet Paper
- Rain Gear
Other Supplies
- Full Tank of Gas
- Cash (debit cards will be limited if ATM power is lost)
- Battery-Operated Radio and Clock
- Extra Batteries
- Manual Can Opener
- Disposable Plates, Cups and Utensils
- Chlorine Bleach
- Water Purification Tablets
- Plastic Garbage Bags
- Aluminum Foil
- Charcoal
- Lighter Fluid
- Water-Proof Matches
- Fire Extinguisher
- Hammer
- Nails
- Wrench
- Pliers
- Rope
- Masking Tape
- Duct Tape
- Sterno
- Fuel for Generators and Cars (only in approved containers)
- Portable Battery-Powered Lanterns
- Sleeping Bags
Entertainment
- Books and Magazines
- CardsGames and Toys for Children
