WSVN — Of course having the right supplies will make storm preps and cleanup easier. 7’s Belkys Nerey has your hurricane hardware.

When a storm is fast approaching, you don’t want to have to be waiting in long lines for the right hardware to secure your home and property.

Scattini Rameau of Little Haiti Hardware: “It’s important that you’re prepared. It can mean the difference between life and death in some cases unfortunately.”

And that means now is the time to make sure you have everything you need before, during and after a storm.

Scattini Rameau: “You really do need batteries, you really do need flashlights.”

Make sure to have a variety AA, AAA, C and D batteries and make sure to have flashlights and a battery powered TV and radio handy in case the power goes out. The roof is a big target that can cause a lot of trouble, you want to be able to make quick repairs if it is damaged in a storm.

Scattini Rameau: “Tarps are good. You want to put that down with 1×2’s and screw them in or nail them down. But tarps are not a protection. They’re just good to keep water out.”

Another vulnerable spot is your windows.

Robert Buzzella of B&B Shutters Inc.: “Now is the time to act. Don’t wait for a storm to be on our doorstep.”

If you don’t have impact windows, you’ll need plywood or shutters.

Robert Buzzella: “They’re very important. If anyone down here has been through a storm, they know what I’m talking about.”

If you have aluminum shutters, make sure to lubricate them to keep them moving.

Robert Buzzella: “Lubricate your threads in here that go in to the locking pin. That white lithium grease will last a few years. If they don’t do that, then you need to W-D40 them once a year at least.”

Metal hurricane panels are another option.

Robert Buzzella: “These stack on the top of the other for storage. And when you take them down off of the wall, you don’t have anything on the side of the window.”

Just make sure you know which panel goes to which window. If you are going with plywood, now is the time to act.

Scattini Rameau: “I strongly recommend five eighths plywood. We run out of plywood very fast.”

And it’s a good idea to get it ready to install before a storm approaches.

Scattini Rameau: “Months prior to hurricane season, you might want to pre-cut each window, mark them so that you can remember which plywood goes to which window.”

You’ll also need supplies like screws or wing nut and tools, such as wing nut drivers and drills to secure everything. Be sure to plug in your battery operated tools before the storm hits, so they are fully charged if you lose power.

Scattini Rameau: “It would be wise to keep tools around your house to fix things that you’re able to fix to secure your home.”

Once the storm passes you are likely going to have some cleanup.

Scattini Rameau: “You will need heavy duty garbage bags. You should have gloves, chainsaws, a machete to cut small branches.”

Remember, now is the time to act, because before every storm many of these items are in short supply.

Scattini Rameau: “Everyone’s trying to get the same things that you’re trying to get. So, it would be best that your had it prior.”

Plus you have less chance of being injured if you are not running around trying to put up shutters at the last minute.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

LITTLE HAITI HARDWARE & SUPPLY

4715 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

(305) 757-7370

B & B SHUTTERS

10490 SW 66th St, Miami, FL 33173

(305) 273-7696

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.