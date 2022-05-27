(WSVN) - Several survivors shared their stories after the Texas school shooting.

“I was praying, thinking ‘Why is this happening?'” said Edward Silva who was stuck inside a classroom as the shooting occurred.

Another 10-year-old girl, Auraleigha Santos, tried to understand what happened.

“I just, I got really scared and then I didn’t know who was hurt or dead,” said Santos. “We started looking around on Facebook, and then I realized all the people we knew are dead.”

Silva recalled what he and the other students did during the lockdown.

“When we turned off all the lights and went to the back of the classroom and put desk[s] in front of us and we were hiding,” said Silva.

He remembered running out of the classroom doors after police told them to run outside once they covered the exit with their authorized vehicles.

Silva believes the lockdown training they had to practice during school hours saved their lives.

The aunt of Miah Cerrillo, Blanca Rivera, described what her niece had to go through to survive.

“Miah, um, got some blood and put it on herself so she can pretend that she was dead,” said Rivera.

Cerrillo used the blood of her friend beside her who was dead.

Rivera said her niece went into survival mode after watching her teacher and friends get murdered in front of her.

Cerrillo suffered injuries but lived to see her family once again.

“She had bullet fragments in her back,” said Rivera. “At this point, I think we have to pray and ask God to help us move forward through this situation. I know as traumatizing as it is.”

Families are struck with guilt and grief as they get to see their children another day while others have to mourn their lost young ones.

“I feel guilty for any ounce of happiness because so many parents went to bed with empty beds last night,” said Santos’s mother, Alyssa. “[These are] people we’ve grown up with [and] babies we’ve watched grow up.”

Officials said six victims are still in the hospital while a 10-year-old and the shooter’s grandmother are in serious condition.

