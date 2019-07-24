State’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Aug. 2, technology items included

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Retail Federation (FRF) is extending the back-to-school sales tax holiday to five days this year, running from Aug. 2-6, giving families with students of all ages a well-deserved tax relief on clothes, shoes and school supplies.

In addition to giving families five days of back-to-school shopping instead of the usual three, technology items are once again eligible for tax relief this year.

During those five days, there will be no tax on electronics of up to $1000; clothing, shoes and backpacks costing $60 or less and school supplies $15 or less.

Electronics were not part of the program in 2018.

“We are excited to support this generous five-day tax free holiday,” R. Scott Shalley, President and CEO of FRF, said. “This annual event provides Floridians with much needed tax relief while providing a nice boost to our local retailers. We commend Governor DeSantis and our legislative leaders for their support of Florida’s families.”

