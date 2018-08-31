Wedding Gift: Man battling cancer, fiancée gifted wedding by event organizer, vendors

(WSVN) - After a devastating diagnosis, a young South Florida couple is fighting for their future together. 7News reporter Gina Benitez shows us how a South Florida business owner is helping them by giving them a special “Wedding Gift.”

Adrian Morales, diagnosed with cancer: “I was diagnosed in March of 2017 with lymphoma.”

That diagnosis forced Adrian Morales to put future plans on hold.

Adrian Morales: “It was six rounds of chemotherapy.”

His girlfriend Veronica was by his side the whole time.

So one of the first things Adrian did when he was not stuck in the hospital was propose to Veronica during a trip to the beach.

Veronica Conejo, Adrian’s fiancée: “He gets diagnosed, and that was it for us. That was like, we were sent in a different direction.”

As Adrian continued to fight cancer, the couple didn’t have time to plan their wedding.

Little did they know someone was going to do it for them.

Lourdes Milian, wedding planner: “I came into the office and said we’re going to do a clip that basically says I wanna give this away, I wanna give our planning services away.”

In July, Coral Gables wedding planner Lourdes Milian posted on Instagram that she was looking for a couple going through a rough time who deserved a dream wedding for free.

She got more than 100 responses, including emails from Veronica, Adrian’s mother and sister, and eventually one from Adrian himself.

He described his fears about the future: “Will I make it through this? Can I tolerate more therapy? Can I make it to our wedding date? Will I be able to keep my promises to Veronica of forever?”

Lourdes was moved by the family’s words.

Lourdes Milian: “When they told their story, it wasn’t ever about the person who was writing it. It was about everyone else around them.”

And that led Lourdes and her team to choose Adrian and Veronica.

Adrian Morales: “I got three days of chemo coming up, I have two weeks of hospital stay. But in the back of my mind, there’s a lot to look forward to, thanks to you guys.”

Lourdes will plan Adrian and Veronica’s wedding at no cost to the couple. And after hearing about the contest, 30 wedding vendors decided to help, too — with a cake, a dress, even the wedding venue, all free.

Lourdes Milian: “We have Chic Parisien, a gown from Chic Parisien. We have an amazing venue, the Curtiss Mansion.”

Just days after winning an all-expense-paid wedding, Adrian had to go back to the hospital.

He says knowing his fiancée’s dreams were coming true helped him get through his latest treatment a little easier.

Veronica Conejo: “I think that was the best chemo we’ve ever done after that!”

Adrian Morales: “I think, yeah. I had three days of chemo literally after that, and it was probably the easiest three days of chemo.”

Adrian will find out his results in a few weeks.

He and Veronica are praying the cancer goes into remission so they can finally tie the knot in January 2019 and start their new lives cancer free.

