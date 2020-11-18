The Scammer Wasn’t a Porn Star, She Was A …

(WSVN) - He thought he found the person he wanted to spend the rest of his life with, but as the Nightteam’s Patrick Fraser shows us, it turns out all he found was love and lies, which cost him big time.

Gary and Kathy were married for 56 years until she passed away in 2018.

Gary Buckley, scammed: “I hate to talk about that because we’ll get too emotional.”

Kristine Buckley, Gary’s daughter: “I’m sure that this stems from loneliness and boredom.”

Very lonely, very vulnerable and then he met a person on the internet.

Gary Buckley: “A person that I could enjoy the remainder of my life with.”

Let’s back up and let Gary’s daughter Kristine pick up the story.

Kristine Buckley: “He left his phone in my car, and I snooped and realized he’s been talking to this woman.”

The woman said she was Jelena Jensen, a former porn star.

Kristine Buckley: “I learned that they had been talking. They were in love. They are getting married.”

The woman said she had to go by the name Daniola Wilsonz because she was in hiding.

Kristine Buckley: “She says that she is the real Jelena Jensen, but she had to escape her ex-boyfriend, who was forcing her to do porn.”

As Kristine followed the texts, she saw her father had been sending the person money.

Kristine Buckley: “He sent her $500 at one time, $300 another time.”

Gary Buckley: “I’ve sent her just under $5,000.”

Gary also sent flowers to a Utah address and then got excited when the person said she wanted to move to South Florida.

Kristine Buckley: “They have talked about her moving in for a little while. Then, they’re going to get their own house and have a baby.”

Kristine and her brother tried to talk to their father to explain the person was a scammer. The crook, in turn, convinced Gary his kids were trying to break them up.

Linda Buckley, Gary’s sister: “She turns him against the kids. She’s already saying things like, ‘Don’t listen to the kids and don’t tell them these things because they’re going to turn you against me.'”

Gary believed the conniving scammer, quit talking to his children, sent the person he thought he loved his class ring, a plane ticket to come live with him and more cash.

Kristine Buckley: “My dad, right now, just took an Uber to FedEx. He’s on his way to send her more money.”

Kristine gave up trying to convince her father he was being scammed and asked us to help to find the proof to show Gary what was going on.

We went to work to track the person down. It was interesting.

This is the address where Gary sent the person cash and presents. A house in Utah that, court records show, is owned by a man.

The con artist was using the name Daniola Robinson Wilsonz.

The last name of the man who owns the house is Robinson. That explained something Gary had told us.

Linda Buckley: “He’s never heard her voice, just these lines and lines and lines of text of how much she loves him.”

We are convinced the so-called woman that texted she loved Gary is a man.

We texted him. He said he was too smart for our stupid questions, and the former porn star Jelena Jensen didn’t want to go on camera with us but wrote on Twitter they are “using my photos. They are lying. Don’t get catfished.”

We took all the information to Gary. It was now clear to him what was going on.

Gary Buckley: “Yes, I have been taken, taken me for an emotional ride.”

Of course, Gary knows why he got scammed. He was vulnerable.

Gary Buckley: “I wanted a companion again, and I just didn’t want to sit around, wilt and die. I wanted something else to happen to give me a reason to live.”

But, while Gary’s spirits are crushed, he still has hope for a legitimate girlfriend.

Gary Buckley: “I won’t turn it down. I would still like to have a companion, even if it’s only for nine years, 10 years, 12 years.”

More love, no lies.

