(WSVN) - A new weapon in the fight against cancer is being used right here in South Florida. 7’s Belkys Nerey shows us how it works, and how it’s bringing hope to patients waiting for a cure.

Dr. Denise Pereira, hematologist-oncologist: “When I saw the first few scans of patients treated on this therapy, I felt an excitement that I didn’t even know was possible.”

Doctors at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center are making big strides in the search for a cure.

It’s called CAR-T therapy. It uses the body’s own immune system to fight the disease.

Dr. Denise Pereira: “There is one specific cell called the T cells, that are very important for the duties that the immune system perform.”

T cells protect the body from infection, but it’s hard for them to identify some diseases. CAR-T therapy genetically modifies T cells to better target and destroy cancer.

Dr. Denise Pereira says the treatment starts by drawing a patient’s blood.

Dr. Denise Pereira: “That process is called apheresis. The machines are programmed in a way that what they will remove is the T cells.”

The T cells are then packed up and shipped to California.

Dr. Denise Pereira: “Those cells are then manufactured into supercells that can now recognize a patient’s cancer cells.”

The new supercells are frozen and sent back to Sylvester.

They are kept in a deep freeze until they are ready to be injected back into the patient.

It’s a quick process for many patients.

Dana Slocum, CAR-T patient: “I was in the hospital for 11 days. They released me, and I was back at work shortly after that.”

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center is the only hospital in South Florida where you can find CAR-T therapy. And even though it’s showing promising results, it doesn’t come without risks.

Dr. Denise Pereira: “Patients can have a number of side effects as a result of that, and some of the side effects can be scary to say the least.”

They are risks some are willing to take.

Dr. Denise Pereira: “All the abnormalities in the neck, chest and abdomen are all gone.”

This was Dana Slocum’s first time seeing his cancer scans from before and after CAR-T therapy. He was treated back in June. His cancer is already in remission.

More than two dozen patients have been given Car-T therapy. They all suffer from forms of lymphoma and leukemia that haven’t been controlled by other treatments. Many are seeing positive results.

Dana Slocum: “To have your life given back to you is really a wonderful thing.”

It’s giving many patients a new reason to hope.

There’s still time to donate to stand up to cancer. Text the word “Stand” to 4-0-2-0-2 to donate $10. You can also go to standuptocancer.org to make donation online.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.