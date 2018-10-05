(WSVN) - Most teens consider themselves lucky if they can find a job that pays minimum wage, but one South Florida teen is making at least $10,000 a month. As 7’s Brandon Beyer reports, he did it by “Running a Business.”

People wait in long lines to buy the latest Air Jordans or newest hot sneaker, and it’s these images that inspired 14-year-old shoe lover Ethan Cohen.

Ethan Cohen: “High-demand products sell out in seconds.”

Because they sell out so quickly, Ethan knew sneaker lovers like himself needed to know what shoes were going on sale, where and when.

Ethan Cohen: “And so I thought, ‘OK, what if I made a group and I could have it be every, I don’t know, .5 milliseconds would check constantly for new releases and notify instantly?’ And so I just [put] my head on it, and I did it.”

By watching YouTube videos, he taught himself how to create a computer program that searches the web 24 hours a day for sneakers going on sale. The program then sends a notice to his phone.

He called it Haste: Slack Edition, and then offered subscriptions to his exclusive sneaker club. People pay him $40 a month to get the notifications about rare or limited edition shoes on sale.

Ethan Cohen: Every day we see people getting limited and high-end products that they enjoy and love, and they are always thanking me, they’re always asking for more.”

And now Ethan is taking his business one step further. He’s using the money he makes from the subscriptions to buy shoes at retail prices. He then sells them for more money when their value increases.

Ethan is also expanding into clothes.

Ethan Cohen: “A lot of people want these. They’re going for like $400, these types of shirts.”

Little sister: “Do you know the price yet?”

Ethan Cohen: “A lot.”

Thankfully, he has the full support of his family. His parents say they are very proud of their young entrepreneur.

Laurent Cohen, father: “I’m constantly surprised. He’s always surprising us, not only because of the amount of money he can make, but because there’s not a single day when he doesn’t have a new idea, and this is the most amazing thing for us.”

To bring this all into perspective, Ethan is only a freshman here at Pine Crest School. He is an “A” student, and with the business doing so well, he has already saved enough for his college tuition. He is hoping to attend Harvard.

