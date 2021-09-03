(WSVN) - A South Florida dance student has leaped over the competition to bring home a prestigious international award. Now he is hoping he’ll become a world-renowned ballet dancer. 7’s Kevin Ozebek introduces us to this “Rising Star.”

Magaly Suarez, instructor/dance school owner: “One, two, three, four.”

From the studio to the stage, this 16-year-old ballet dancer enjoys the spotlight.

Brady Farrar, ballet dancer: “I really love the rush of going on stage and being nervous, like, especially if it’s a huge stage.”

Brady Farrar’s passion for dance began when he was just 5 years old.

Tricia Farrar, Brady’s mother: “He just came one day and said, ‘I want to take a dance class.’ Probably a couple weeks later, the teacher came out and said, ‘I don’t know if you realize it, but he is a natural dancer.'”

When Brady was 8, his family packed up and moved from North Carolina to South Florida. They relocated so Brady could take classes here at The Art of Classical Ballet in Pompano Beach.

Magaly Suarez: “He’s been coming, performing in ‘The Nutcracker,’ and little by little, he was, ‘I wanna do more ballet, and I wanna do more.'”

Instructor Magaly Suarez spotted Brady’s talent right away.

Magaly Suarez: “Show me the beautiful foot! Yes, Brady! That will give you a good quality.”

Brady Farrar: “Magaly is one of the hardest working people I’ve ever known, and she’s really taught me. She’s shown me what it takes to be great.”

Brady says Magaly also taught him how to stay focused during times of crisis. When COVID forced businesses and schools to close, he could only attend ballet classes online.

Brady Farrar: “I do love dance, a lot, because I’m sitting there in my living room, doing dance every day, for I don’t know how long, and I’m willingly doing that.”

Magaly’s focus was put to the test as well. During the pandemic, her husband and co-founder of the dance school passed away.

Even though she was mourning her loss, she knew she could not leave her students.

Magaly Suarez: “It kept me entertained. It kept me busy. Also, I’m not gonna be crying in front of them, so it made me strong.”

When the dance school could finally reopen, Brady jumped back into full-scale training.

Brady Farrar: “It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears.”

The hard work paid off. Brady was ready to perform in May at an international ballet scholarship contest called the Youth America Grand Prix.

Brady Farrar: “At that competition, I actually wasn’t nervous that much, which is good.”

It was beyond good. It was great.

Brady won the contest’s highest honor: the Grand Prix Award. It is only given when the judges believe a dancer has performed far above all others.

Brady’s big win also came with scholarship offers from two top ballet schools.

Brady Farrar: “Princess Grace Academy and John Cranko Schule in Stuttgart, but I’ve also dreamed of being on the biggest stages in the world.”

Whether he decides to go to school, or fast track his way to being a professional dancer, he knows he has to make a decision soon.

Brady Farrar: “I’m gonna have to say goodbye to all of my friends and family in the next couple of years, and that thought really scares me.”

But whatever choice he makes, school or stage, his biggest supporters will always be waiting in the wings.

Magaly Suarez: “Good, Brady!”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.