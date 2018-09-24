(WSVN) - There are many groups in South Florida that make it their mission to work with the homeless, but in one Broward neighborhood, that helping hand is causing concern. 7’s Andrew Scheinthal tells us why some residents say “Not in My Neighborhood.”

Twice a week, dinner is served at an old church on Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. It’s now used as a center to help the city’s homeless.

Dr. Ted Greer Jr., CEO, HOPE South Florida: “There’s still 2,300 people homeless in this community in Broward County. We have to find a way to get those folks off the street.

Dr. Ted Greer is the CEO of HOPE South Florida, a Christian-based group that works with the homeless.

Dr. Ted Greer Jr.: “We believe we’re doing God’s work.”

HOPE South Florida picks up homeless people from local neighborhoods and busses them to their center for dinner and counseling.

And that’s a problem for some residents in this area known as South Middle River.

Terry Nolen, president, South Middle River Civic Association: They’re transported here, so they tend to hover around. I’m not against homeless people. I feel for them, I totally feel for them, but this situation, we feel, is being dumped on us.”

Terry Nolen is the president of the South Middle River Civic Association. They’re afraid HOPE South Florida’s good work will have a bad effect on property values in this neighborhood.

Terry Nolen: “If you look at two properties — two identical houses, one that doesn’t have a homeless facility in it versus one that has it in your neighborhood — which one do you think you’re going to buy?”

HOPE South Florida rented space in the old church for years, but last April, they bought the property and started making changes.

Edward Catalano, South Middle River Civic Association: “They first met with us in the beginning of April of last year and mentioned there would be no feedings any more. Then they came to us several weeks later and said they were going to be doing some work there, and they were going to continue the feeding.”

Several neighbors have filed city code complaints, including one for “operating a social service business in a residential neighborhood.” Another for “trash and debris on this lot … urinating and defecating, causing odors and filthy conditions.”

Terry Nolen: “They have been seen and known to urinate and defecate in people’s yards, and we just don’t feel safe about it.”

Dr. Greer says they discourage the homeless from hanging out in the neighborhood, and that they work to keep people inside during events.

Dr. Ted Greer Jr.: “It’s homelessness. ‘Not in my backyard’ is something that’s around the country. People, some neighborhoods, just don’t want anything homeless, anything poverty in their neighborhoods.”

But both sides agree on one thing: balancing an effort to help people in need with the concerns of a neighborhood. Unfortunately, there’s no easy answer in sight.

