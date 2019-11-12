Miami-Dade Police say man terrorized ex-girlfriend with shotgun

(WSVN) - Police need help looking for a South Florida man they say terrorized his ex-girlfriend. The disturbing incident all caught on camera. The Nightteam’s Brian Entin shows us why the victim feels “Stalked and Scared” — so scared, she did not want to be identified in this story.

Looking at this home surveillance video, it is obvious why Miami-Dade Police say Odis Grimes is very dangerous.

Detectives say this is Grimes using a shotgun to bust in windows of his ex-girlfriend’s house.

He checks the door, and then puts the barrel of the shotgun through the broken window before walking to the front of the house where police say he did even more damage, shooting up the victim’s car.

Woman: “I look out the window, and I peek, and it’s him busting through my windows with a shotgun.”

Grimes’ ex-girlfriend was inside the house terrified when she heard the glass shattering and then the gun shots.

She says she has been trying to get away from Grimes for a decade.

Woman: “He wants to be with me, and I don’t want to be with him. This has been going on since 2008. You know how you’re young, and you think they love you? It has always been like this since 2008. It just gets worse over time.”

Grimes has a long criminal history.

In 2017, he was arrested in Miami-Dade for burglary and grand theft and in Broward for felony battery when a woman said he “punched her in the face,” chased her and “put his hands around her neck and started to choke her,” but all of his 2017 charges were dropped.

In 2018, Grimes was arrested again. This time, for robbery, and earlier this year Grimes was charged with punching his ex-girlfriend’s father in the mouth.

A lot of arrests but no convictions.

Brian Entin: “What do you think he’s capable of?”

Woman: “Anything. If you can hit my 57-year-old dad, you can shoot through my car, you can put the gun with the barrel in my window, you’re capable of doing anything.”

The victim got a restraining order against Grimes last year, but like in so many domestic violence cases, it’s hard to get help until it’s too late.

Alvaro Zabaleta, Miami-Dade Police: “What his intentions were if he would have made contact with her? Who knows if he would have utilized it the same way he used it on the car — would have shot and killed her?”

Woman: “The bullet went through the windshield and went to the dashboard, and then one bullet went through my passenger seat.”

Miami-Dade Police have been looking for Grimes since he showed up with the shotgun in mid-October, but they have not been able to track him down, and his ex-girlfriend says she is left with only one option at this point.

Woman: “This is my firearm. I bought it this year just for him because I can’t walk around without any protection in case I need it to defend myself.”

Odis Grimes last lived in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood.

If you have any information on Grimes’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

