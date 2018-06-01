(WSVN) - Imagine being a U.S. citizen, but not being able to prove it because of a clerical error on your birth certificate. That’s what is happening to one South Florida man and he’s afraid of being a “Man without a Country.” 7’s Katrina Bush has his story.

When you’re in the military, getting orders to go to Europe is an adventure.

Gay Dunn, Brandon’s mom: “It was new. It was exciting.”

Gay’s husband Alphonso was a staff sergeant stationed at the U.S. Air Force base in Upper Heyford, outside of London. Their son Brandon was born at the base hospital in 1986.

Brandon Dunn, trying to resolve citizenship: “I was about 1 years old when I flew back to America.”

When Staff Sgt. Dunn finished his military service, the family moved back to Miami, where Brandon grew up.

Gay Dunn: “He went to school, got a social security number, graduated from high school, got his driver’s license.”

Then in 2009, Brandon’s wallet was stolen. His driver’s license, which was his only picture ID, gone.

When he tried to get a new license, The Department of Motor Vehicles wouldn’t accept his British birth certificate — even though they had before.

Gay Dunn: “They said that since 9/11, everything has changed.”

Showing he was born at the USAF Base hospital wasn’t enough.

Brandon Dunn: “They say that my birth certificate should read that I was born abroad. And because it doesn’t say that I was born abroad, it’s invalid.”

That was nine years ago. The Dunns say they’ve been to Immigration, the British embassy, and the State Department … but they haven’t been able to get his born abroad paperwork or his citizenship resolved.

Brandon Dunn: “I can’t travel. I can’t get on an airplane. I can’t get on a cruise ship, anything that you need an ID for. I can’t get married!”

He can’t get married, even though he and fiancée Lynette Morales have a 6-year-old daughter.

Brandon Dunn: “It’s been a very trying situation.”

His dad was trying to help untangle the red tape, but he passed away last December.

Gay Dunn: “My fear is that one day I’m going to pick up the phone and he’s calling to say, ‘Mom, I’m being deported.'”

7News reached out to Florida Sen. Bill Nelson’s office to see what could be done. We sent them Brandon’s paperwork and days later, the Dunns got a call to come to the DMV. An hour later, good news.

Gay Dunn: “We got it!”

Brandon Dunn: “Was actually able to get the license. Finally after all this time. I couldn’t be happier right now.”

It’s a six-month temporary license, but Brandon says it’s an important first step in getting his citizenship resolved.

Brandon Dunn: “Senator Nelson was able to get the ball moving and everything. I’d especially like to thank Channel 7 for giving me all the help that I needed.”

In the coming weeks, they’ll continue their efforts to get Brandon’s born abroad paperwork, but first there’s a wedding to plan.

Lynette Morales, Brandon’s fiancee: “Yay, I’m so excited! It’s the best news I could ever hear!”

Soon he hopes to be a man with a country living the American dream.

The family says the State Department now has Brandon’s paperwork and is reviewing his case.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.