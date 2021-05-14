Know Before You Go: Information to be aware of before international travel during the pandemic

(WSVN) - With more people getting a COVID vaccination, countries all over the world are opening up to tourists. That means many are dusting off passports and planning trips. The Nightteam’s Kevin Ozebek has tonight’s special assignment report on what you need to know before you go.

From the Taj Mahal in India to the Great Wall of China — the Seven Wonders of the World are prize jewels in Nicole Rinker’s travel memories.

Nicole Rinker: “I really like to travel. I’ve spent the last 10 years of my life dedicated to travel.”

COVID put a halt to everyone’s travel plans last year, but now, Rinker and her boyfriend Danielo Corain are vaccinated and planning a trip to Iceland.

Nicole Rinker: “I know in Iceland they’re doing well with the vaccine rollout. I think by summer being close to herd immunity so I’m feeling confident about going to Iceland.”

Iceland isn’t the only country reopening.

The European Union recently announced that its 27 member countries will also welcome travelers soon.

No matter where in the world you want to go, travel experts say it’s more important to do your research before booking a flight.

Scott Keyes, Scott’s Cheap Flights: “There’s still a hodgepodge of different requirements depending on where you’re traveling.”

Scott Keyes is the founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights.

Scott Keyes: “You as a traveler need to show you’ve been vaccinated or you need to show a recent negative test.”

He says anyone planning a trip abroad should check the U.S. State Department website. It contains information about various countries and their travel requirements.

Liza Meli, loves to Travel: ” I need to go and see my mom but yet I cannot go to Australia.”

Miami restaurant owner Liza Meli grew up in Australia but its borders are still closed to Americans so she’s planning a trip to Greece.

The country opened up last month.

Liza Meli: “They had the vaccine sent out to all the islands first, which I thought is very clever. So everyone on the islands has been vaccinated to receive tourism.”

But there are also challenges. Kids under 12 are too young to be vaccinated, so families may have mandatory quarantine requirements, depending on the country they want to visit.

Travelers should also always be prepared for changes in any country’s travel policy.

Scott Keyes: ” The tricky part is and has been throughout the pandemic is that all of these aspirations are written in pencil, not in pen. You know, we don’t know for sure if it’s going to stick because that’s largely a medical question in terms of the vaccine rollout and in terms of case counts in these places.”

If you’re ready to go abroad, you should also keep your COVID-19 vaccine card in a safe place along with your passport. Having both documents will make your trip go smoother.

When you come back into the U.S., the CDC is now requiring airline passengers to present a negative COVID test, taken within three days of your return flight.

