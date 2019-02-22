Kick Start: 2 brothers create soccer clinic to give back to South Florida community

(WSVN) - Some South Florida teenagers have spent much of their lives playing soccer, and they decided it was time to teach others. 7’s Ethan Calloway has more on how a group of teens is giving aspiring athletes a “Kick Start.”

Daniel Mateu, founder, A Soccer Life Foundation: “Who wants to play defense?”

These elementary school students are learning the basics of soccer, and their coaches are only a few years older than they are.

Sebastian Mateu: “Whoever guesses the number gets to be goalie.”

Sixteen-year-old brothers Sebastian and Daniel Mateu are the teens behind the team.

Sebastian Mateu, founder, A Soccer Life Foundation: “My brother and I created this foundation in order to be able to give back to the community of South Florida, and to be able to give everybody the opportunity to play soccer.”

The goal of A Soccer Life Foundation is to bring the sport of soccer to students who wouldn’t normally have the chance to play.

Pablo Joseph, A Soccer Life Foundation: “I like teaching kids basic fundamentals like passing, shooting. It’s been amazing, amazing journey so far.”

Sebastian and Daniel recruited a few of their classmates from Ransom Everglades High School to help with the 10-week after-school program.

Constantino Guerini, A Soccer Life Foundation: “It’s great to be able to share my passion with a bunch of kids that they don’t know much about soccer.”

Creating the soccer clinic wasn’t easy. First, the teens first had to work with the city to start the after-school program here at Armbrister Park in Coconut Grove, and then they had to find a professional coach.

Daniel Villegas, coach: “It’s an honor to be thought of for a program like this. We’re trying to build some character building, team-working, leadership, so you have something to actually take after. It’s not just something with soccer but with your life.”

The foundation does more than teach kids how to play. It also raises money to help young athletes who may not be able to afford the cost of playing in tournaments across the state.

Daniel Mateu: “We just offered our very first scholarship to a kid who’s with Breakers FC, a club that practices right here at Armbrister Park. We’re thankful to be able to help more players in the future with their club soccer expenses.”

The foundation hopes the soccer clinic will mold young talent and help them grow into the skilled athletes they dream of becoming.

A Soccer Life Foundation is planning more soccer after-school clinics, and is also raising money to provide more scholarships for student-athletes.

