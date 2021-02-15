Hidden Hazard: South Florida family warns dangers of button batteries after daughter swallowed battery

(WSVN) - They are used to power hearing aids, key fobs and many other small electronics, and if your child gets a hold of one and swallows it, it can turn into a matter of life or death. In tonight’s special report, Kevin Ozebek looks at the hidden hazard of button batteries.

Delany is your typical 3-year-old.

Ysora Waugh, mother: “She’s just a joy. She’s a little bright light to us.”

She loves her parents.

Ysora Waugh: “Dad is going to grab you.”

Delany: “Look, dad, a rock.”

Can play with her brother for hours and is shy around strangers.

Kevin Ozebek: “Delany, do you have a favorite cartoon?”

But, the day after Christmas, Ysora Waugh says her usually vibrant little girl started acting strangely.

Ysora Waugh: “All of the sudden, she started crying. I had turned my back just for a second, and when she started crying, I ran to her. She was saying ‘ouchy’ and pointing to her throat.”

Her big brother Keoni was home with his mom and sister and tried to help.

Keoni Waugh, brother: “I was basically playing my Xbox, and then, I heard her saying, ‘Ouchy, ouchy, ouchy,’ so I ran over. I tried getting her a candy cane, an ice cream.”

Kevin Ozebek: “She didn’t want it?”

Keoni Waugh: “Yeah.”

Delany started drooling, so Ysora called 911.

Ysora Waugh: “Once I saw that she was drooling, I knew at that point something had to be lodged in there to be causing that.”

Ysora had paramedics rush Delany to an ER.

Kevin Ozebek: “If you did not take her to the hospital that day, what do you think would of happened to her?”

Ysora Waugh: “She probably wouldn’t be with us today.”

Doctors took this X-ray and the source of Delany’s pain became clear.

She had swallowed a small button battery.

Ysora Waugh: “I was in shock. We don’t own watches. We don’t have those kind of batteries around that I knew of!”

In just the four hours from the time Delany ingested the battery to when doctors were able to remove it, the battery began corroding.

Delany’s doctor is Neil Tucker of Broward Health.

Dr. Neil Tucker, Broward Health: “The battery is lodged between the walls of the esophagus, and it creates a current. Then, the battery will start to corrode, and it’s contents will come out. It is something that can become a life or death situation.”

If you suspect your child has swallowed a button battery, it’s recommended you give him or her honey while en route to the ER if they are over the age of one.

It may coat the battery and prevent corrosion, but Dr. Tucker says this is his best advice for parents.

Dr. Neil Tucker: “They just need to safety proof their homes and make sure these things are not sitting around.”

Ysora and her husband found out the battery Delany swallowed came from this remote that controls a ring light.

Kevin Ozebek: “Did you even know you had a button battery in any device in your home?”

Chris Waugh, father: “No.”

I didn’t think I had any of these button batteries in my home either until I was cooking one day and noticed the battery slot on my kitchen scale. There is no screw holding the cover in place, so there is very easy access to the battery.

Ysora Waugh: “Look over all your toys, all your remotes. Look for any loose batteries. Make sure the covering on the battery part is something that is safe. It either has a screw, or if it doesn’t place a piece of tape on it or get rid of it all together because I will never allow one of those batteries in my house.”

Good advice from a mother whose child is just one of the nearly 2,500 kids under the age of seven who swallowed a button battery last year, and a mother who now knows first hand the hidden hazard they pose.

Some battery makers like Duracell are putting bitter tasting coatings on their button batteries, so if a child does put it in their mouth, they’re more likely to spit it out.

