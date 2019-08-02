Giving Back: Third grader forms charity to help homeless children

(WSVN) - For some families, buying back-to-school supplies can be a struggle, but this year, some kids will be getting help from someone their own age. 7’s Belkys Nerey has a look at how one young South Florida girl is “Giving Back” just in time for the first day of school.

Layla Salcedo: “Crayons, erasers, scissors, highlighters…”

She is only 8 years old, but Layla Salcedo already knows the meaning of the word “selfless.”

Layla Salcedo: “It is not thinking of yourself a lot and giving back to the community, and yeah.” (shrugs and smiles)

Believe it or not, this third grader has already formed her own charity, called Let’s Be Selfless.

Layla Salcedo: “Well, it’s my initials, and also I just thought it had a nice ring to it.”

Layla came up with the idea last year after leading a Christmas toy drive for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

She loved helping the kids so much, she was inspired to do more.

Anthony Salcedo, Laula’s father: “Originally it was a toy drive, which we did last year, and this year, it was a back-to-school drive.”

Layla told her dad she wanted to make sure homeless children would have everything they need for the first day of class.

Layla Salcedo: “I saw that I had a lot, and I knew that some kids didn’t have the money and stuff like that to get their own stuff.”

So earlier this summer, she organized a back-to-school drive. In just three months, she has collected enough supplies and backpacks for more than 100 children.

Layla Salcedo: “We’re going to be giving it to the Chapman Partnership. It’s a homeless facility that, kids there still go to school, so they get all their school supplies just from donations.”

Layla’s dad says his daughter has always wanted to give back to her community.

Anthony Salcedo: “She came up with all these ideas herself. We knew since she was young that she has a big heart, and she wanted to help people. It makes me want to be a better person. It makes me want to help and support her.”

Layla Salcedo: “Done! I love this backpack.”

Layla loves the backpack, and the child who receives it will love it, too.

