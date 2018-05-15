Flood of Trouble: Hollywood Police evidence vault flooded with sewage, are criminal cases at risk?

(WSVN) - A sewage leak inside a South Florida police department left evidence — soaked. The question now: could it sink pending criminal cases? 7’s Brian Entin investigates in our special report called flood of trouble.

Evidence laid out all over the floor of the Hollywood Police Department.

It was drying out after getting soaked in sewage.

Gordon Weekes, Broward Public Defender’s Office: “I have never seen anything of this sort where sewage to that magnitude impacted a whole host of cases.”

Police described it as a “significant sewage flood.”

Contaminated water from the station’s second floor spilled into the property room below.

7News obtaining pictures of the damaged evidence. Clothing, documents, even DNA swabs — all impacted.

Gordon Weekes: “The sewage that may contain fecal matter, that can also contaminate those DNA pieces of evidence that they were holding to be used in trial.”

The Broward Public Defender’s Office says evidence in at least six of their cases was affected. But the problem is much bigger.

An internal police memo says “over 1,2000 items had to be removed from the vault and dried.”

They include evidence in unsolved crimes – from burglaries to shootings – and in cases where arrests “have” been made. Like items in the shocking case of animal cruelty against Ollie the pit bull stabbed and stuffed in a suitcase.

And clothing and DNA swabs in a machete attack caught on camera inside a restaurant.

The flood happened over a period of three days, starting back on December 30, 2017.

Brian Entin: “Were you notified about this by Hollywood Police?”

Gordon Weekes: “No. We did not receive any notice.”

Brian Entin: “It’s not the first time there have been problems inside the Hollywood Police evidence unit. In 2014, 7News broke the story of 94 rape kits that had gone untested for years. And in 2017, Broward’s inspector general reported more than $137,000 – and 1,000 pills were stolen from the evidence room.”

John Scott, Broward Inspector General on Feb. 2017: “We investigated allegations that the Hollywood Police Department’s Property and Evidence unit was grossly mismanaged. We found that it was.”

And look at this — included in the inspector general report, a 2014 letter from a former Hollywood Police chief acknowledging, “the location of vault 2 is a concern as sewage and water pipes run through the area.”

Ten months after that report was issued — sewage flooded vault 2.

Gordon Weekes: “Not only did they know that this could have occurred, they took no steps to ensure that it did not occur.”

Our request for an interview about the flood with Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien was turned down, but in a statement police said, “To this point it has not compromised an investigation or the prosecution of a criminal case.”

Police say that could change as investigators work on a case-by-case basis.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office was notified about the flood.

They tell 7News they don’t believe it will significantly compromise their pending cases.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.