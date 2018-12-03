Feeling Powerless: Family stuck with hefty FPL bill after someone tampered with meter

(WSVN) - A South Florida family is living in the dark weeks after Florida Power & Light disconnected their service. The power company said someone tampered with their meter and the family must pay the bill. 7’s Brian Entin talks to the women who are “Feeling Powerless.”

Twenty five years ago, Joan Hospedales moved from Trinidad and Tobago and bought this Miami Gardens home.

Joan Hospedales, homeowner: “I raised two daughters and a son, and now I have my granddaughter.”

Joan helps care for her daughter Tamara, who has cervical cancer and has battled epilepsy her entire life.

Tamara Hospedales, daughter: “Since age two and a half years old, I’ve had grand mal seizures.”

Joan Hospedales: “My daughter is sick. I am sick, but I think she’s more sick than I am.”

But Joan says what is making her sick now is her situation with FPL.

Joan Hospedales: “I’m not. I’m not used to this. I’m really not used to this. It’s very hard, very hard.”

On Oct. 4, FPL shut off her power without any prior notice and left this letter on her door.

It said FPL performed a “thorough inspection of the electric service at her home.” They found “tampering which caused the meter to improperly under-register the electricity.”

To get her power back, FPL said, she needs to pay $8,916.98 for power she has used in this 2,000-square-foot home.

Joan Hospedales: “Somebody screwed up, somebody. I know it’s not me.”

Joan and Tamara said they never touched their meter, let alone tampered with it.

In fact, we reviewed their power bills, which show they’ve been paying around $300 a month for service.

They said, if the meter was tampered with, then they are the victims, so they filed a police report.

Tamara Hospedales: “They need to find the right person and not keep on punishing us, ’cause we’re not at fault.”

FPL would not go on camera but sent this statement saying in part, “[We take] meter tampering and electricity theft seriously. It is unfair for all customers to subsidize the energy use of one customer just because someone tampered with a meter with one goal in mind – free electricity.”

They go on to say, “We care very much about the well-being of our customers, and disconnection of service is a last resort.”

Tamara Hospedales: “Last week I told one of my friends that I feel like giving up, but I’ve always been a strong person. Even my doctors have told me that.”

At this point, the women said they don’t know what else they can do to stop feeling powerless.

