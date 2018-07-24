Father’s Fight: Dad scores big win for biological fathers in Florida Supreme Court

(WSVN) - Can a biological father be blocked from seeing his child? In Florida, the answer in some cases was yes. But one dad’s case made it all the way to Florida’s Supreme Court. 7’s Brian Entin has our special report in “Father’s Fight.”

Connor Perkins just moved into this beautiful new house.

Upstairs, he’s setting up a room for his 5-year-old daughter.

Connor Perkins, father: “This room, we thought would be good for her. We’ll probably put a table over here.”

There is only one thing missing: his little girl.

Connor Perkins: “I raised my child for three years, and then all the sudden, I’m nothing, right? I have no rights. I am not considered a father, I get stripped of all my rights.”

Connor had the baby with a married woman. A DNA test proved he was the biological father.

But when the little girl was 3 years old, the woman and her husband argued in court they would raise the child, and wanted Connor out of the picture.

Legally, they could do that. An old Florida law said marriage overrides biology when it comes to a man’s parental rights.

Connor Perkins: “I never could have imagined that I would be in this situation today, where I’d be fighting for rights to my own daughter.”

It’s a fight fathers have been losing for years, but Connor just scored a major victory in the Florida Supreme Court.

It’s a victory that will impact dads across that state.

Attorney Nancy Hass (in Florida Supreme Court hearing): “I think we need to move forward in history.”

Connor’s attorney, Nancy Hass, argued Florida law is outdated because it’s now much more common for children to be born to unmarried parents.

The high court agreed, and ruled Connor has the right to be in his little girl’s life.

Nancy Hass, attorney: “Not only did he get to establish rights for himself with his child, he has now paved the way for every other biological father in the State of Florida who is not in a marital relationship. So it’s really kind of a breakthrough.”

Even with the new Florida Supreme Court decision, biological fathers will still have to go to family court to prove their involvement is in the child’s best interest. But from now on, the law will be on their side.

Connor Perkins: “You know, I’m hoping that this kind of sets a new path for fathers out there that actually want to do the right thing and to be a part of their children’s’ life.”

Despite his Supreme Court win, Connor is still battling his ex over how often he will get to see their child.

He can’t wait for the day his daughter can sleep in this room.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.