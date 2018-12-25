(WSVN) - In October, we told you about a very special family who adopted eight of their nieces and nephews after their legal guardian died suddenly. Members of Miami-Dade Police saw our story about their struggle and decided to help. 7’s Rebecca Vargas shows us how the officers are giving them a special Christmas.

Christmas elves have been hard at work at the Miami-Dade Special Victims Bureau. Present by present, they put the finishing touches on gifts for the Cruz family — a family these detectives decided to “adopt” after seeing their story on 7News.

Marcella Cruz: “Anything I have to do to make sure they can stay with me.”

Marcella Cruz took in her eight nieces and nephews last September after their grandmother and legal guardian, Traci Cruz, passed away suddenly.

Now the kids, ages 6 to 17, live with Marcella’s husband Max and their two children in a small two-bedroom/two-bath apartment.

Miami-Dade Police Maj. Chris Carothers: “After seeing the story it was quite impressive. Everyone was so moved and touched by the Cruz family. Their generosity still amazes me, that everyone agreed to quickly adopt and do as much as they could to support the family.”

Over the last couple of months, money was donated and gifts were collected. Then the family was invited to come to the bureau to share some Christmas cheer.

Marcella Cruz: “Oh, my goodness! I wasn’t expecting so many gifts, I thought it was, like, one gift for them, but they’re going to be so happy. They’re such good kids.”

Twelve-year-old Jayden was stunned.

Jayden Murray: “I was like, ‘Oh, is that for us?'”

One by one, the presents were handed out. Then the holiday fun began.

“One, two, three. Merry Christmas!”

For a big family on a tight budget, the holidays can be hard. Marcella was overwhelmed by all the gifts … and the detectives’ generosity.

Marcella Cruz: “It makes me feel like I’m not by myself, that there is help out there that I can reach out to if I need it. I appreciate it a lot.”

The kids were touched as well.

Jayden Murray: “I feel very, like, thankful and very happy because at least someone cares and tries to help.”

And members of the Special Victims Bureau say they will continue to help the family.

Maj. Chris Carothers: “We are involved in attempting to help not just to support the GoFundMe page on an ongoing basis, but also to help them secure additional increased housing. Anything we can do to help continue to support and encourage others to help others, we’re all behind it.”

For the Cruzes, the gift of caring people and the gift of family is more important than ever, especially during the holiday season.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

GoFundMe page for the Cruz family

