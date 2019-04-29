Coral Springs Police detective recorded kicking handcuffed suspect involved in another incident caught on camera

(WSVN) - A Coral Springs detective is under criminal investigation after he was caught on camera kicking a handcuffed man, and now, 7News has uncovered video of the same officer involved in another disturbing incident. The Nightteam’s Brian Entin has our special assignment report: “Tale of the Tape.”

It’s a troubling takedown.

A Coral Springs Police detective kicking a shoplifting suspect while he is handcuffed.

It’s hard to see, so watch again. A bystander caught the kick on camera.

Witness: “He kicked him in the head straight to his face.”

Coral Springs Police say the suspect stole soda and candy from a nearby store, and they say he fought back when they tried to arrest him.

When the handcuffed man was moved to the curb, Detective Sandy Gomez kicked him.

The suspect later told police he had bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Officer Chris Swinson, Coral Springs Police, December 2018: “Chief Parry said yesterday he was concerned about what he viewed.”

Detective Gomez was placed on leave in December.

And now, 7News has uncovered a new video of Gomez from a different case.

A video involving another man with mental illness.

Officer Sandy Gomez, Coral Springs Police booking room video, April 25, 2017: “Sit the (expletive) down! Sit down! How many times do I have to tell you?”

A Coral Springs Police surveillance camera captured this moment back in April 2017.

Officer Gomez walks the suspect into the booking room but gets angry and pushes the man down.

Video: “Sit down! How many times do I have to tell you?”

When the police chief saw the video, he opened an investigation.

Video: “How many times do I have to tell you?”

We found the man in the video at his Coral Springs house.

Brian Entin: “Are you allowed to come out any farther or no?”

He wanted to talk but had to keep one foot in the doorway because of his electronic ankle monitor.

This was his first time seeing the video.

Christopher Lasky, pushed by officer: “Oh, I think it’s over-aggressive.”

Brian Entin: “Do you remember being pushed down?”

Christopher Lasky: “Oh, yeah.”

Brian Entin: “What were you thinking?”

Christopher Lasky: “Here we go. I was thinking, ‘This is unacceptable. It should not need to be done.'”

Christopher Lasky was being booked for stealing golf clubs and lawn chairs from a car.

Brian Entin: “With this specific video, did you complain afterwards? Did you say anything?”

Christopher Lasky: “No, I did not, sir, because I do not need any further repercussions.”

Coral Springs Police showed the video to the Broward State Attorney’s Office, and a prosecutor decided not to charge Detective Gomez writing, “The force was not excessive.”

A police Internal Affairs investigation also exonerated Gomez because the officer said he felt threatened when the suspect planted his right foot in an “aggressive manner.”

Christopher Lasky: “In the video, does it look I’m not cooperating? Does it look like I’m fighting back with him?”

While Detective Gomez was cleared in the 2017 case, he remains on paid leave for the incident in December involving the handcuffed man. The State Attorney’s Office is investigating whether the kick was criminal.

