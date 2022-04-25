SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire after flames tore through a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Heavy smoke billowed from the home on Southwest 138th Place near 63rd Lane, Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and quickly hosed down the flames. Residents stood outside as crews stopped the fire.

One person was treated for head injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

