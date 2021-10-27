(WSVN) - As part of their preventative health program, one of Zoo Miami’s great apes underwent multiple procedures.

Barney, a 28-year-old Silverback Lowland gorilla had X-rays taken, as well as a blood collection and a general physical. The team also examined his heart and addressed a lingering cough.

The team is currently awaiting results to determine if Barney has pneumonia.

According to Zoo Miami veterinarians, adult male gorillas are also known to suffer from hypertension and heart disease, both of which Barney is currently being treated for.

