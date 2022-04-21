MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens police are investigating a road rage shooting involving a Slingshot.

At the scene, Thursday morning, the victim crashed into a pole, near Northwest 199th Street and Second Avenue. The victim’s vehicle also had a bullet hole.

The incident was caused when the victim and the driver of a Slingshot were traveling northbound on Northwest Second Avenue. The two drivers exchanged hand gestures towards each other.

A passenger in the Slingshot fired a weapon at the victim’s car, which caused the crash.

The driver and the passenger of the slingshot fled the scene.

The victim was not injured.

