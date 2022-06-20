MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers who have become accustomed to congestion on their commute from the Dolphin Expressway to Interstate 95 will soon be breathing a sigh of relief.

Beginning this week, crews will temporarily close the ramp from SR-836 to I-95 northbound to ultimately open two lanes for traffic.

“Anybody who drives that area knows that right now that single ramp is congested,” said Project Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez.

A long-awaited adjustment is now just several days away from becoming a reality.

“That is excellent news for drivers because the congestion right now not only impacts those folks that are trying to go northbound from eastbound 836 but also those folks that are trying to continue eastbound on 836 onto SR-395,” said Gonzalez.

Closures will be done overnight and should be fully completed within the next three to four weeks.

Click here to view a map of the detour.

The work is all a part of a bigger project.

It’s called the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project.

The project will ultimately transform the interchange and reconstruct the corridor to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge.

The plan includes making part of SR-836 into a double-decker roadway to help improve traffic flow to the causeway toward Miami Beach.

“Those folks that want to go directly into those areas can take the second level without having to deal with the traffic that’s going in and out,” said Gonzalez. “This project will improve mobility, it’s adding capacity, enhancing access for all of our residents and visitors.”

A signature bridge and community spaces are also being built.

“This project, like I said, [it won’t just] enhance mobility, add capacity, improve access, but it’s also a project that’s going to redefine the Miami skyline,” said Gonzalez.

Work on the massive project is well underway, with the entire project is expected to be completed by 2026.

Ramp work should be completed in the next three to four weeks with both those lanes open.

