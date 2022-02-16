DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the search for a man out of Deerfield Beach who, his family said, suffers from memory loss.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate 29-year-old Louivens Narcisse.

Narcisse was last seen Tuesday in the area of 4710 N.E. Second Ave. in Deerfield Beach. He was last seen wearing a gray and white-striped shirt, gray Adidas pants and black and white Nike shoes.

Investigators said Narcisse stands about 5 foot, 8 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Narcisse’s whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-4357 (HELP).

