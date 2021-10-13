MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A small group of veterans left Marathon this morning to participate in a week-long motorcycle experience in support of a therapeutic cause.

The Wounded Warrior Project’s mental health program, sponsored by Harley-Davidson, aims to support veterans recovering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

“It’s just you, the machine and the road,” said U.S. Air Force Veteran Bill Thomas, “and it really, really allows us to bring down the anxiety level, bring down the stress level, and camaraderie works a lot and the things that we learn while we’re on Project Odyssey.”

The group rode to the Harley Davidson dealership in Cutler Bay during Tuesday’s trek.

They have more events this week at Veterans Memorial Park in Big Pine Key and an event in Key West.

