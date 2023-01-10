RIVIERA BEACH, FLA. – A Florida father is making a passionate plea to bring home his 11-year-old daughter, Jaliyah, who went missing from their Riviera Beach neighborhood.

Willis Williams remembers every detail of last Thursday morning, when he dropped Jaliyah off at her school bus stop.

“She looked me on my face when she got out and she was like, ‘bye dad I love you’..and you couldn’t have told me that when I went to pick her up that she wasn’t going to be there..because I’m used to her being there,” said Williams.

Williams believes that an estranged relative drove to Florida from Georgia to take Jaliyah, and that’s where she is now.

He says police working the case have asked him to be patient, but the worry for his daughter is causing his patience to wear thin.

“This is real stressful, this is stressful, like I don’t understand how can you ask someone to be patient about a loved one being taken away from you, like there’s nothing to be patient about here,” said Williams.

The 11-year-old is five feet two inches tall with brown hair and long brown braids. She was last seen wearing a turquoise polo shirt, khaki shorts and carrying a pink Nike backpack.

Williams is urging for anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Palm Beach County Police Department.

