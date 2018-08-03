Return to Routine: Guide for back-to-school preparations

(WSVN) - Parents out there are likely counting the days until the kids go back to school — but as you know, getting kids into the routine can be a nightmare. 7’s Alex de Armas talks to the experts who say now is the time to make your move.

Liuby Garcia, mother: “We have to be on time! First day of school! Are you excited?”

For many parents, it is a daily struggle.

Liuby Garcia: “Going back to school, that routine is not easy for any parent. We as a family, we try to start early.”

If you want things to go more smoothly this year, there are a few changes you can make.

First, start talking to your kids now about the big day.

Rockell Bartoli, student success coach: “Just having day-to-day conversations with their child about expectations of what they’re looking forward to in the new school year.”

Student success coach Rockell Bartoli said just a few conversations help your kids start thinking about what they will have to do once school starts.

Although back-to-school shopping can be a headache for parents, Bartoli said bringing your kids along can also help them mentally prepare for the first day of class.

Rockell Bartoli: “Kids get excited about picking out their pencils and their book bags, and putting that stuff in their book bag, and that will get them pumped and excited. Their new shoes, new uniforms.”

The next step is the one parents hate the most — setting a bedtime.

Carolyn Frazer, mother: “It’s not summertime anymore, so have them already in that mindset as far as, ‘Look, we need to get to sleep now.'”

But having the bedtime argument now is much better than having sleepy, cranky kids when school starts.

Rockell Bartoli: “Adjusting those schedules, helping their bodies get back into the routine of going to bed at a decent time, waking up early and, I think, each day just turning back that clock a little earlier is going to help your child.”

And with the return of school comes the return of homework.

Bartoli said you can prepare for that ahead of time, too.

Rockell Bartoli: “Have a designated place in your home for home learning. If you don’t already have one, go ahead and establish and organize that area, so your child knows that when they get home, this is their sacred place to get their homework done.”

Because doing a little home “work” now can get you and your kids ready for when the first bell rings.

