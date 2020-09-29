Porn and racist rant disrupt virtual class at Cypress Bay High School

Some students at a South Florida high school are buzzing after a virtual class was video bombed with porn and a racist rant. It’s tonight’s 7 Investigates. Here’s Karen Hensel.

The video is alarming and disturbing.

From video: “[Expletive] you, [expletive].”

A Cypress Bay High School virtual PE class was in session with teacher and popular former football coach Mark Guandolo.

That’s coach, in the upper left.

But this class turned crass.

From video: “Shut the [expletive] up.”

The video, now circulating on Snapchat among students, started with a quick clip of porn…

From video: “Oh, my God…”

Annoying sounds…

And then it turned racist.

The N-word is heard 21 times in the 41-second video.

Father of student: “It was shocking for my child.”

This father, who is black, asked we not show his face. His teenager is a student at Cypress Bay, and he saw the video when it was shared on social media.

Father: “The constant repetition, it really stirs up an emotion in you because there is a lot of history behind that word.”

Since spring, when schools across the country went virtual, many relied on video conference services like Zoom or Microsoft Teams, and with this new way of learning came warnings.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody: “Zoombombing is the latest trend threatening online privacy.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody warned in April about what became known as “Zoombombing,” uninvited guests crashing virtual meetings and classrooms.

The FBI also issued a warning, and the kids are sick of it, too.

Posted on Snapchat: “na, this [expletive] not even funny why’d you have to do coach g like that?”

Someone also tried to verbally stop the intrusion into the gym class.

From video: “You need to remove [name of person].”

But then someone else tried to shut her down.

From video: “Shut the [expletive] up, shut the [expletive] up, shut the [expletive] up. [Expletive] you, [expletive].”

From video: “Coach, remove that…”

The head of the Broward Teachers Union hopes the person can be caught.

Anna Fusco, Broward Teachers Union President: “Capturing it on tape is going to help our district find out who it was that did it.”

The unauthorized visitors in this case could be fellow students.

In a statement to 7News, Broward Schools says the incident was “… determined not to be the result of a hacking. The school’s leadership continues to investigate the matter to identify those involved and is reviewing security protocols to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.”

The district also says students could face discipline.

Meanwhile, parents say it’s frustrating, and the schools should have solved the problem by now.

Father: “It’s just like going to the school; you’re screened before you go into the school. There should not be unauthorized visitors within the classroom environment whether it be virtual or a live classroom, a physical classroom.”

While students will soon be headed back to the classroom, others will continue learning from home, which is why parents don’t want their kids to get any more unwanted lessons.

