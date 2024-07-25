(WSVN) - Key issues will be on the Florida ballot in November with six amendments soon to be in the hands of voters. Here is a preview of what some voters think about three of them.

One of the most divisive political issues of our time, abortion, will be on the Florida ballot in November.

“An overwhelming majority of people disagree with this law. I mean, it’s not even close,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.

An exclusive WSVN-TV/Suffolk University poll of Miami residents showed 66% of people oppose Florida’s six-week abortion ban, while 22% support it.

“It’s a landslide disagree. They don’t like the six-week abortion law,” Paleologos said.

It will appear as Amendment 4 on voters’ November ballot. A “yes” vote would limit government interference in abortion procedures and effectively nullify Florida’s current six-week ban.

7News’ poll indicates it could motivate women and young voters to get to the polls.

“When they find out, that could be one of those wedge issues that gets those extra two, three or four points that may benefit Democratic candidates up and down the ticket,” Paleologos said.

Alongside it is Amendment 3, which would require 60% support to pass in order to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults.

“Obviously, it’s going to have an impact on the November eleciton,” Paleologos said.

7News’ poll results showed that of the 500 Miami residents surveyed, 55% support legalizing recreational marijuana, while 37% oppose the idea.

But could this be an issue that drives younger voters to the polls? Florida has already legalized medical marijuana.

“And I think a lot of Floridians, no matter what your age, they understand that recreational marijuana isn’t the worst thing that could happen,” Paleologos said.

7News also asked if school board elections should be partisan, with candidates identified by party affiliation. Only 36% of people answered yes, while 43% said no.

“I think what voters are saying with that, at least right now is, ‘It’s too much,'” he said.

What will these three key issues mean for the 2024 election? They could be the difference in Florida staying red or flipping blue.

“I would disagree with it, that it’s solid red Florida. I just don’t – I don’t see that,” Paleologos said. “I mean, it’s leaning red right now, sure, but we don’t know what’s going to happen in the next three and a half months.”

Election Day is just over three months away, on Nov. 5.

