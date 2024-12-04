TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Wall Street Journal reported that President-elect Donald Trump is considering a possible Florida replacement for his defense secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth.

Tuesday night’s report said that if Hegseth were to drop his nomination, Trump would consider replacing him with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The possible replacement comes as Hegseth has been under fire for a number of allegations, including binge drinking and sexual assault.

In recent days, there have been indications that some Republican senators do not support Hegseth’s nomination.

Citing sources, WSJ reported that Trump’s allies believe Hegseth won’t be able to survive further controversy, noting that the next 48 hours would be crucial in determining his role in the Pentagon.

DeSantis was reportedly on an earlier list for potential defense secretary candidates, but Trump ultimately chose Hegseth.

However, as allegations continue to mount against Hegseth, sources shared that Trump is now considering DeSantis, as well as a few other choices on the initial list, i Hegseth’s nomination is rescinded.

Hegseth is expected to sit down for a Fox News interview on Wednesday.

