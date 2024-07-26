(WSVN) - Vice President Kamala Harris is less than two weeks away from naming her own running mate. There is a list of possible picks who are making headlines.

As Harris moves closer to clinching the Democratic nomination for president, who will the current vice president pick as her running mate?

The top two names that are reportedly being vetted are Mark Kelly, a U.S. senator from Arizona, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

“This is about the future of this country,” Kelly said. “You know, whether, whether we want to take this country back to 2016 and 2020 when this – the world was a much more dangerous place and Donald Trump as president of the United States. The damage he did to our alliances is – we’re still recovering.”

“I endorse Kamala Harris 100% for this job as president,” Cooper said. “I’ve known her a number of years. We served as attorneys general together. She has to win.”

Kelly and Cooper are among the first to throw their support behind the vice president. Both of them are popular Democrats from critical swings states, which could deliver the White House to Harris.

Sen. Kelly is 60 years old, a retired Navy pilot and a NASA astronaut who has clocked in 50 days in space.

His first publicly held office was after a special election to replace the seat left vacant after the late Sen. John McCain’s death.

He’s married to former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, a victim of gun violence.

Considered a moderate, he’s worked to advocate for universal background checks and has been a critical voice of the border issue.

Kelly has also voiced criticism of Arizona’s strict abortion laws.

Gov. Cooper is 67 years old and is the leader of a state who last went blue in 2008 for former President Barack Obama.

His decades in public service began when he was elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives in 1986.

Since then, he’s served as the state’s attorney general starting in 2000, until he was elected governor in 2016.

Cooper’s record includes vetoing versions of a bill that ordered North Carolina sheriffs to comply with federal immigration requests, pledging to protect abortion rights his state, and he has vetoed bills aimed at banning gender-affirming health care for minors.

There are reports that Harris would like to name the number two no later than Aug. 7.

