TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - With reports saying that President-elect Donald Trump is set to select Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to serve as secretary of state, who would replace Rubio in the U.S. Senate?

That decision, according to Florida law, falls on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ lap.

7News Political Analyst Brian Fonseca said DeSantis has several options if the decision is made.

“The governor would appoint a replacement until we can get to a special election, which would be held in 2026,” said Fonseca. “At that point, the governor’s appointment would have to win the election, and that would allow that person to carry out the remainder of the existing term. That takes us to 2028.”

Fonseca highlighted several potential replacements for Rubio, including three women and a hometown possibility.

The first place DeSantis may look to might be his lieutenant governor, Jeanette Nuñez, who like Rubio, is a Cuban American from South Florida. If the governor chooses her, it could be a nod to the support of that Republican voting bloc.

Another possibility, Fonseca said, could be Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

A third option could also be the governor’s own wife, Casey DeSantis. The former journalist was an important asset when he was running in the primary against Trump.

Fonseca also explored the idea of a hometown selection.

“We’ve heard names like Jose Oliva, former Speaker of the House, South Floridian, who may also be on the shortlist,” said Fonseca.

The governor’s chief of staff, James Uthmeier, has also been floated as a replacement for Rubio. Described as a trusted aide, Uthmeier was promoted to campaign manager during DeSantis’ failed bid to win the Republican presidential nomination.

Now, in an unlikely but possible scenario, DeSantis could look at his political future outside of Tallahassee as his current term is set to end in Jan. 2027.

“There is one wild scenario, and that scenario is that the governor, Governor Ron DeSantis, steps down. Jeannette Nuñez, the lieutenant governor, sits in that gubernatorial seat, and then she appoints Ron DeSantis as the next senator,” said Fonseca.

On Tuesday night, a member of Florida’s congressional delegation said Trump’s daughter-in-law and current co-chair of the Republican National Committee, Lara Trump, should be Rubio’s replacement if he is chosen.

Analysts said DeSantis’ aspirations are likely to be a major part of his decision.

