White House says Trump expected to make major announcement Sunday morning

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a major announcement Sunday at 9 a.m., the White House said late Saturday night.

Administration officials will not say if it is related to foreign or domestic policy. White House officials were at the White House late Saturday evening in preparation.

One official told CNN the announcement will be in the Diplomatic Reception Room.

Trump stoked speculation when he tweeted Saturday evening “something very big has just happened!”

