WASHINGTON (WSVN) — First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the official White House Christmas tree on Monday, kicking off the holiday season.

The 18-foot fir came from a family farm in Wisconsin after winning the National Christmas Tree Association’s 2026 Grand Champion Grower contest.

Officials said the tree will be on display in the White House Blue Room.

Meanwhile, two turkeys from West Virginia were in Washington ahead of the annual presidential pardon for Thanksgiving.

The White House said “Freedom” and “Feathers” will receive clemency on Tuesday.

After the ceremony, the turkeys will live out their lives at Texas A&M University, where agriculture students will care for them.

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