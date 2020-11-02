‘We are ready’ says Miami-Dade Elections Supervisor ahead of Tuesday’s expected record-breaking turnout

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Voter turnout has already reached record numbers but there are still several people who will voice their choice on Election Day.

With a heavy influx of voters expected to head to the polls on Tuesday, the Miami-Dade Elections Department said they are ready for the expected hundreds of thousands who will cast their ballots.

“We are ready,” said Miami-Dade Elections Supervisor Christina White. “Our poll workers have been trained, our equipment tested, we’re ready to open our doors tomorrow morning at 7 a.m.”

Both campaigns spent the weekend in South Florida as early voting wrapped up and the turnout so far has been record-breaking.

As of Monday morning, Miami-Dade County reported a total of 1,002,901 early and mail-in ballots casted, while Broward County reported 821,118 total votes.

“We still have Election Day to go. In the last presidential we had 998,000 people vote in total so we are certainly seeing the enthusiasm of our voters,” said White.

As poll workers prepare for Tuesday, voters should be mindful of a few guidelines.

“You have to go to your assigned precinct on Election Day, unlike early voting,” said White. “Look at your voter information card, go on their website, make sure that you know where to vote 7 a.m to 7 p.m. and make sure you bring a valid photo ID of you.”

WHite also said the polling locations are taking precautions for COVID-19 so voters may have to wait a short amount of time due to social distancing guidelines.

Those who have a mail-in ballot who have not mailed it in are being asked to drop it off at an official ballot dropbox located across the county.

