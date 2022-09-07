(WSVN) - New reports suggest some of the documents taken form former President Donald Trump’s South Florida home contained nuclear secrets.

Those nuclear secrets surround foreign governments.

This is all coming to light based on a recent article by the Washington Post, which is now taking a closer look at the 11,000 documents seized form Mar-a-Lago.

The Washington Post reported that agents who searched Mar-a-Lago in early August found a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, which included its nuclear capabilities.

The Post did not identify the foreign government named in the document, but reported that some of the seized documents detailed top secret U.S. operations that are so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept out of the loop.

“The magnitude of information goes well beyond the unites states borders. It goes to the sources and methods our allies may be using to help us, the united states,” said Juliette Kayyem, former Homeland Security Assistant Secretary.

The Post added that “records that deal with such programs are kept under lock and key, almost always in a secure compartmented information facility with a designated control officer to keep careful tabs on their location.”

On Monday, federal judge Aileen Cannon approved the former president’s request for a special master to weed out materials subjected to attorney-client privilege and claims of executive privilege.

Former Attorney General William Barr called the decision deeply flawed and is urging the Department of Justice to appeal.

“I don’t think the appointment of a special master is going to hold up, but even if it does, I don’t see it fundamentally changing the trajectory, in other words, I don’t think it changes the ball game,” Barr said.

Meanwhile, the ruling means the Justice Department must temporarily pause its review of seized materials, which will

likely delay the DoJ’s criminal investigation.

“Government documents were taken, classified information was taken and not handled appropriately, and they are looking into, and there’s evidence to suggest that they were deceived,” Barr said.

If the agency appeals, a decision would then fall to the 11th circuit court of appeals in Atlanta, Georgia, where Trump appointed six of the 11 judges on the bench.

“Whenever you’re going to the court of appeals, normally it takes a long time, It can take a year, Supreme Court review, which Trump will no doubt try to avail himself of, that’ll take time,” Neal Katyal, former U.S. solicitor general.

When it comes to the special master, Trump and his legal team will have until Friday to submit a list of potential candidates.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.