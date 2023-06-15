A recent report by The Washington Post has uncovered that former President Donald Trump had the opportunity to negotiate a settlement with the Justice Department that could have prevented his federal indictment. However, Trump rejected the idea and disregarded the advice of his attorney Christopher Kise, who had proposed the settlement in the fall of 2022.

The report details how Kise, one of Trump’s attorneys at the time, intended to quietly approach the Justice Department to negotiate a deal that would have precluded charges against the former president. Regrettably for Trump, he disregarded this proposal after consulting with other attorneys who dissuaded him from pursuing a settlement.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump became the first former president in history to be arrested on federal charges and faced a federal judge. The indictment against him includes a staggering 37 counts, accusing the former president of mishandling highly sensitive documents. Trump is alleged to have taken boxes of classified documents with him after leaving office, which is a violation of the Presidential Records Act.

Following his arrest, former President Donald Trump expressed strong disapproval of the special counsel overseeing his case.

“Prosecutors in the case, I should say our case, is a thug,” he said in front of a crowd. “I’ve named him Deranged Jack Smith. I wonder what his name used to be. Jack Smith, it sounds so innocent, doesn’t it?”

In response to Trump’s criticism, Attorney General Merrick Garland came to the defense of the special counsel.

“As I said when I appointed Mr. Smith, I did so because it underscores the Justice Department’s commitment to both independence and accountability,” said Garland.

Despite the legal turmoil he currently faces, it remains uncertain when the former president will learn his fate.

E. Jean Carroll, who initially filed a sex assault lawsuit against Trump, has been granted permission to amend her complaint, seeking at least $10 million more in punitive damages due to comments made by Trump following the original ruling.

Furthermore, law enforcement in Georgia received a heads-up to prepare for a charging decision this summer regarding accusations that Trump attempted to overturn the votes of Georgians in the 2020 election. The former president also faces criminal charges in Manhattan related to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels, and the special counsel is investigating Trump’s potential role in the Capitol insurrection.

Throughout these legal battles, Donald Trump has maintained his innocence and entered not-guilty pleas for all charges brought against him in court.

