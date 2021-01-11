Washington Monument closed until Jan. 24 due to ‘credible threats’

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — The National Park Service has suspended tours of the Washinton Monument “in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources.”

“Groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021,” the NPS wrote in a statement. ” In response, the National Park Service will suspend tours of the Washington Monument beginning January 11, 2021 through January 24, 2021.”

The NPS also said they may implement closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if the conditions warrant, to protect public safety and park resources.”

Officials said the closures may be extended if the conditions persist.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol. So far, at least 90 people have been arrested on charges ranging from misdemeanor curfew violations to felonies related to assaults on police officers, possessing illegal weapons and making death threats.

