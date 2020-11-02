Voters to decide key Florida races in general election, including Miami-Dade mayoral run-off

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Candidates in several key races in the Sunshine State returned to the campaign trail one last time, less than 24 hours before Election Day.

Florida Democrats used a little star power to push voters to the polls. Actress and activist America Ferrera spoke to a crowd of supporters on Monday alongside a lineup of leaders at Miami-Dade County Election headquarters in Doral.

“Florida, we are all counting on you. Get out and vote,” said Ferrera.

Also on hand was Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, who is focused on filling the county mayor’s seat and motivating voters.

“If you are unsure of whether or not you will cast your vote in this most momentous election of our lifetimes, just consider this: every vote counts, and people have died to earn the right to vote,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., is looking to hold her seat in Congress. In her speech, she expressed her support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the Affordable Care Act.

“This election is about your health. This election is about protecting the ACA. This election is about protecting the rights that we have as Americans,” she said.

Her opponent in the battle for the 26th Congressional District is a familiar face: Carlos Gimenez, Miami-Dade’s outgoing mayor.

Gimenez wasn’t available Monday. In a previous interview, he talked about his history of public service.

“I’m a 45-year public servant, I’m a firefighter, I’m a fire chief, city manager, county commissioner, and now, for the last 9 1/2 years, I’ve been the mayor of this great town,” he said.

Florida’s 27th Congressional District is also on the ballot. The incumbent, Democrat Donna Shalala, was not available Monday, but she recently discussed her time in Washington, D.C.

“The issues I promised I would fight for, including Social Security and Medicare, I have been the leader, one of the leaders in Congress,” she said.

Her opponent, longtime South Florida journalist Maria Elvira Salazar, countered Shalala’s argument.

“I’m really going to work. Donna is for Donna, and Maria is for Miami,” she said. “I do not want the title, I want the job.”

In the run-off election for Miami-Dade mayor, Levine Cava’s opponent, Republican County Commissioner Steve Bovo, recently made his case as to why he is the more qualified candidate.

“We never changed our message from day one: it’s about the taxpayer,” he said. “It’s about making sure that county government is fulfulling the vision it was created to do, and that is to improve our quality of life through good service.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.