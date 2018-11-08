Voters have until 5 p.m. Thursday to ensure provisional ballots are counted

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you voted provisionally on Election Day, time is running out to make sure your vote is counted.

According to WLRN, voters who cast provisional ballots have until 5 p.m. Thursday to provide proof that they were eligible to vote when they cast their ballot.

Provisional ballots are given to people who are not able to prove that they are eligible to vote at the precinct on Election Day. Until they submit proof they were eligible to vote where they did, the vote will not count.

Every voice must be heard in this race! If you voted a provisional ballot, make sure your vote gets counted by contacting your County Supervisor of Elections by 5 PM TODAY. https://t.co/FCMBydAKll pic.twitter.com/3ASg5eXFH6 — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 8, 2018

In the 2016 election, the Secretary of State’s office says 24,460 provisional ballots were cast. Of those ballots, just 10,998 were ultimately counted.

Voters can fax, send a personal email or arrive in person at their respective county’s Supervisor of Elections Office to verify their identity and provide necessary documents proving eligibility, WLRN reports.

For more information, contact your supervisor of elections.

Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Office

2700 NW 87 Avenue

Miami, FL 33172

305-499-8683

soedade@miamidade.gov

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office

115 S. Andrews Ave. Room 102

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 357-7050

Elections@browardsoe.org

Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office

530 Whitehead Street #101

Key West, FL

305-292-3416

info@keyselections.org

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office

240 South Military Trail

West Palm Beach, FL

561-656-6200

susanbucher@pbcelections.org

