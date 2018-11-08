Voters have until 5 p.m. Thursday to ensure provisional ballots are counted

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you voted provisionally on Election Day, time is running out to make sure your vote is counted.
According to WLRN, voters who cast provisional ballots have until 5 p.m. Thursday to provide proof that they were eligible to vote when they cast their ballot.
Provisional ballots are given to people who are not able to prove that they are eligible to vote at the precinct on Election Day. Until they submit proof they were eligible to vote where they did, the vote will not count.
In the 2016 election, the Secretary of State’s office says 24,460 provisional ballots were cast. Of those ballots, just 10,998 were ultimately counted.
Voters can fax, send a personal email or arrive in person at their respective county’s Supervisor of Elections Office to verify their identity and provide necessary documents proving eligibility, WLRN reports.
For more information, contact your supervisor of elections.
Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Office
2700 NW 87 Avenue
Miami, FL 33172
305-499-8683
soedade@miamidade.gov
Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office
115 S. Andrews Ave. Room 102
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 357-7050
Elections@browardsoe.org
Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office
530 Whitehead Street #101
Key West, FL
305-292-3416
info@keyselections.org
Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office
240 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL
561-656-6200
susanbucher@pbcelections.org
